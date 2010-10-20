BumpWatch: Christina Applegate Gets Stripey

An expectant Christina Applegate shows her stripes - and growing baby bump - as she runs errands in Los Angeles on Monday.

Mommy steps!

A pregnant Christina Applegate shows her stripes — and growing baby bump — as she runs errands in Los Angeles on Monday.

“I’ll probably be a little bit hippie and a little bit Type A,” the actress, 38, tells PEOPLE about her parenting style.

She expects her first child with fiancé Martyn Lenoble this winter.

