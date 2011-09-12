BumpWatch: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Tribeca Trek

Back from their European getaway, expectant parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z take a leisurely stroll through New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Saturday.

Bump in the road!

Back from their European getaway, expectant parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z take a leisurely stroll through New York’s Tribeca neighborhood after brunch at Locanda Verde on Saturday.

The couple announced their good news by showing off a surprise baby belly at August’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“I always said I would have a baby at 30,” the singer recently told Piers Morgan.

