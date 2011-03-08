BumpWatch: Alyssa Milano Scrubs In

Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano scrubs in on the New York City set of New Year's Eve, where she showed off her growing baby bump on Monday.

On set, stat!

Announcing her pregnancy in February, the actress, 38, shared that she and husband Dave Bugliari are set to welcome their first child in early fall.