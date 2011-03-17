BumpWatch: Alicia Silverstone Books It
Expectant Alicia Silverstone signs copies of her the newly-released paperback version of her book, The Kind Diet, at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California.
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
|
Read all about it!
Expectant Alicia Silverstone signs copies of her the newly-released paperback version of her book, The Kind Diet, at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California.
Following
“Hi everyone – you may have already heard, but I wanted to tell all of you Kind Lifers myself,” the actress and author, 34, blogged in January.
“Christopher [Jarecki] and I are expecting a baby later this year, and I couldn’t be happier!”
RELATED: Alicia Silverstone Is Pregnant