BumpWatch: Alicia Silverstone Books It

Expectant Alicia Silverstone signs copies of her the newly-released paperback version of her book, The Kind Diet, at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:42 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement

Read all about it!

Expectant Alicia Silverstone signs copies of her the newly-released paperback version of her book, The Kind Diet, at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California.

“Hi everyone – you may have already heard, but I wanted to tell all of you Kind Lifers myself,” the actress and author, 34, blogged in January.

Christopher [Jarecki] and I are expecting a baby later this year, and I couldn’t be happier!”

RELATED: Alicia Silverstone Is Pregnant

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com