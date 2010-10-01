BumpWatch: Ali Larter's Premiere Pose

Ali Larter steps out in a pair of sky-high heels and a black lace dress-- with pockets! - for the premiere of Secretariat, held Thursday evening at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Hot mama!

The actress, 34, expects her baby in early winter.

“I was trying to keep it private … but we’re having a boy!” Larter announced recently on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

“I have a little penis inside of me!”