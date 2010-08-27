BumpWatch: Alanis Morissette's Sheer Thing
Alanis Morissette holds tight to husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway while showing off her growing belly in a sheer top at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday.
She dares to bare … her baby bump!
The singer/songwriter, 36, is expecting her first child, she announced recently.
“We’re so excited to start our family,” Morrissette said in a Tweet confirming her happy news.
