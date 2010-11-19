BumpWatch: Alanis Morissette Goes Green

Mom-to-be Alanis Morissette stepped out with husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway (not pictured) on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:01 PM
Here comes the sun!

The couple is expecting their first child — a boy! — in the coming months, and Morissette has been documenting her pregnancy.

On her Twitter, the singer/songwriter posted a photo of her henna’d belly, as well as a shot of her favorite place — Big Sur.

