BumpWatch: Alanis Morissette Goes Green
Mom-to-be Alanis Morissette stepped out with husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway (not pictured) on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Calif.
Here comes the sun!
The couple is expecting their first child — a boy! — in the coming months, and Morissette has been documenting her pregnancy.
On her Twitter, the singer/songwriter posted a photo of her henna’d belly, as well as a shot of her favorite place — Big Sur.
