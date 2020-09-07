Build-A-Bear Debuts Spellbinding New Harry Potter Line of Cuddly Witches and Wizards

The stuffed bears can be sorted into each of the four Hogwarts houses and dressed in robes to show school pride

Move over, Muggle bears!

The cuddly new Harry Potter line of Build-A-Bears is available online, with in-store availability later this fall, marking the first collaboration between the Wizarding World and the make-your-own stuffed animal retailer.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the magic of the Wizarding World to Build-A-Bear Workshop," Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief Digital & Merchandising Officer, said in a press release announcing the collection last month.

"Harry Potter fans are sure to be spell-bound by the Harry Potter bear, house robes and Hogwarts uniforms, and bear-sized wands — and more magical clothing and accessories to come. This enchanting collection is perfect for all ages!"

The bears come customizable with wands, robes, scarves and more adorned in the colorful iconography of each Hogwarts house: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw.

We know a few Potter alums with expanding families who could use these magical children's toys soon! Back in May, Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all eight films in the franchise, became a dad when he welcomed a daughter with Georgia Groome.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Additionally, Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Potter series, welcomed a baby girl named Betsy Rose last month with husband Cooper Hefner.