Hollywood Moms Are Obsessed With This Stroller Brand — and You Can Shop One of Its Most Popular Models for $200 Off Today

Every year there always seems to be an onslaught of new items that are deemed the “must-have baby products of the season,” but Bugaboo strollers are one product that has consistently remains popular — especially with celebrity parents.

The coveted baby stroller has been used by practically every A-list mom around including Amal Clooney, Sienna Miller, and Kate Hudson. Along with an uber-sleek design, the coveted strollers come equipped with cool details like adjustable handlebars, reverse seating, and car seat compatibility, so it’s easy to see why they’re so popular among Hollywood’s elite.

Like most things that are a luxury status symbol, the coveted strollers can get pricey, with some retailing in the thousands. Which is why we were so excited to see that one of the brand’s most popular items, the Bugaboo Cameleon3 Stroller, is currently majorly marked down for Amazon Prime Day.

Normally the sleek stroller retails for $899.99, but you can now shop it for just $699.99. That’s right, you can score the coveted baby product for $200 off! All you have to do is click the coupon box in the upper righthand corner and the discount will be applied at purchase.

The stroller itself is lightweight and easy to fold up and steer, plus it has a three-position recline so your tot will be super comfortable inside. And it’s not just something your child will outgrow in a few months — it’s built to transition from infant to toddler, so you’ll be able to get several years of use out of it.

Just remember you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get in on this amazing deal, and if you’re not, don’t fret — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop the sales now. But be sure to act fast because, with a deal this good, we don’t anticipate it staying in stock long.

Buy It! Bugaboo Cameleon3 Complete Stroller, $699 (orig. $899); amazon.com