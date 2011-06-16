Rachel Zoe Really Loves Her Missoni Bugaboo
Rachel Zoe loves wheeling son Skyler around in her Missoni Bugaboo.
We just knew Skyler Morrison would be a “fashionable baby.” And it looks like the 2½-month-old is getting a head start, considering mom Rachel Zoe has been wheeling him around town in Bugaboo‘s limited-edition Missoni stroller.
In a span of one week, we’ve spotted the chic twosome not once or twice, but three times with the super luxe buggy. On June 6 (left) and 7 (right), Zoe, Skyler and her assistant hit up Barney’s and Petit Tresor for some mommy-and-me retail therapy. And on June 14 (middle), the fashion stylist visited a nail salon for a little pampering.
We doubt this will be the last time we catch Zoe out and about with the Missoni Bugaboo. But more importantly, we can’t wait to see Skyler’s stylish wardrobe.