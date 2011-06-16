We just knew Skyler Morrison would be a “fashionable baby.” And it looks like the 2½-month-old is getting a head start, considering mom Rachel Zoe has been wheeling him around town in Bugaboo‘s limited-edition Missoni stroller.

In a span of one week, we’ve spotted the chic twosome not once or twice, but three times with the super luxe buggy. On June 6 (left) and 7 (right), Zoe, Skyler and her assistant hit up Barney’s and Petit Tresor for some mommy-and-me retail therapy. And on June 14 (middle), the fashion stylist visited a nail salon for a little pampering.



Get push notifications with news, features and more.