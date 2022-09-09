Buffalo Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Reveals Sex of Sister's Baby After Touchdown in NFL Season Opener

Isaiah McKenzie is going to be an awesome uncle!

During the Thursday night opening game of the NFL season, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver scored a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

After the score, he ran up to the camera, removed his mouthpiece and announced the sex of his sister's baby on the way: "It's a boy!"

Later, McKenzie shared footage of his family watching the game and seeing the unforgettable moment. Once he yelled into the camera, the room erupted into cheers with his sister jumping up and down and into her partner's arms.

It's unclear whether the move was planned or a complete surprise, but multiple members of his family reposted the moment on social media throughout the day.

The moment — one of many memorable ones for the team, who went on to defeat the Rams 31-10 — was shared by the Bills on their Instagram.

"Football and family," they captioned the moment.

Van Jefferson Instagram

Earlier this year, it was a Rams wide receiver who had an unforgettable moment when his NFL team won the Super Bowl the same day he welcomed his third baby.

"To have a baby on the day you win the Super Bowl, I think that's unheard of," Jefferson told PEOPLE. "I don't think anyone can top that. I don't know how I can top that."

"I think that was the ultimate best day of my life, just to experience the Super Bowl win, to have that feeling, and to have a baby right after is just the best feeling you can't describe," he added.