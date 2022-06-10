Buddy Valastro Says It's Time to Share More About His Kids: 'Break That Fourth Wall Down'

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's Congratulates Daughter Sofia on High School Graduation: 'You Have Grown Right Before Our Eyes'

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's Congratulates Daughter Sofia on High School Graduation: 'You Have Grown Right Before Our Eyes'

Buddy Valastro is ready to give fans a closer look at his role as a dad of four.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his partnership with Kinetic Sand, the Cake Boss star, 45, opens up about his hopes to peel back the curtain on dad life and share more about his kids on social media and in his shows.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Valastro, who shares his kids Sofia, 19, Buddy Jr., 17, Marco, 15 and Carlo, 11, with wife Lisa, says that now that his kids are older, he wants to "give a glimpse" at what they're up to and how they spend time together.

"You don't realize what people want. It's like people want to know, 'What do you and your kids do?' Or 'Do they really cook?' Or 'Do you really hang out?' Or 'What do you like to do?' " he says.

"When they were younger, I wanted to always keep it more about me and my business and what I'm doing," Valastro explains. "But now that they're evolving and coming into it, we're going to kind of break that fourth wall down and give a glimpse."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

With Father's Day around the corner, the baker also shares his plans for the upcoming holiday.

"Every Father's Day, we like to be together," he says. "We'll barbecue. Depending on the weather, we'll either be down at our shore house in New Jersey, or if it's bad weather will be up north at the main house, and just kind of good food, hanging out, and just being with the fam."

Valastro says he also takes time to honor his own late father on the special holiday.

"I feel like he's just been such an important part of my life, and I pay tribute," Valastro says of his dad, who died from lung cancer in 1994. "I feel like even though he is not with me, I can talk to him at any time."