Bucky Covington Welcomes Daughter Kennedy Taylor

"We are beyond excited to start our life as a family and can't wait to see what adventures this little blessing has in store for us," the proud new dad tell PEOPLE

Image zoom

Amanda Vaughn/Red Owl Photography

Bucky Covington has a new idol: his daughter!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The American Idol alum welcomed his first child with fiancée Katherine Cook on Friday, Oct. 10, in Nashville, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Kennedy Taylor Covington was born weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 18 inches long.

Both the new mama and baby “are doing well and resting comfortably following this morning’s delivery,” his rep says in a statement, adding the “first-time father is ecstatic” over the birth of his baby girl.

“We are beyond excited to start our life as a family and can’t wait to see what adventures this little blessing has in store for us,” the proud new dad tells PEOPLE.

“The nursery is done, the bags were packed and I Googled how to get to the hospital. This parenthood thing is pretty easy so far!”

The country singer, 36, and Cook, a publicist, were engaged in 2010 and announced the pregnancy in February. Although the mom-to-be presented three positive tests to Covington, he admitted he was still clueless he was going to be a father.

“The only problem was I didn’t know what they were! I was like, ‘What is this? Are you okay?’ ” the “Buzzin'” singer told PEOPLE at the time. “So she told me and I got so excited!”

Image zoom

Donna Cook

Image zoom

Donna Cook

— Anya Leon