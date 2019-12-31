Bryson Tiller and Girlfriend Kendra Bailey Welcome Daughter Kelly Jade Tiller

Image zoom Kelly Jade Tiller Kendra Bailey/Instagram. Inset: Getty Images

Bryson Tiller is a dad again!

The 26-year-old singer and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey are the proud parents of a baby girl named Kelly Jade Tiller, Bailey announced on Instagram on Monday.

While Bailey didn’t share details on little Kelly’s birth, she did share a sweet photo of her new baby girl’s feet, tagging Tiller in the photo.

Bailey kept her caption simple, writing, “Kelly Jade Tiller💕🧸”

The new baby is the second for Tiller, who’s also dad to 6-year-old daughter Harley Loraine from a previous relationship.

The couple shared their pregnancy news on Instagram in early September, when Bailey, 22, shared a photo series from a party celebrating their bundle of joy on the way. In the first snapshot, the “Don’t” singer cradled his girlfriend’s belly as they sat in front of pink balloons and over-sized blocks spelling out “BABY.”

“All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here💕 🧿,” she wrote, while in a comment on the post, Tiller remarked, “Cant wait for my lil cocoa bean 👶🏾.”

An image on Tiller’s Instagram Stories saw Tiller posing solo, giving a thumbs-up to the camera in front of the same photo-op background.

“Fatherhood is so important to me, more than anything,” he wrote. “Thank you all for the positive messages guys it truly means the world. Wow Father of 2, gotta go twice as hard now.”

Tiller — who released his latest album True to Self in 2017 and whose professional career dates back to his 2011 mixtape Killer Instinct Vol. 1 — was counting down the days until he met his second child.

“Almost that time … thank you @ro.lexx and @misha_japanwala for your creative magic ✨KB you look flawless 😍,” the singer captioned a series of maternity photos on Nov. 16, showing Bailey posing nude on the beach, wearing only a mold over her belly and breasts.

“6 weeks until our baby girl gets here💗,” Bailey wrote alongside a serene photo from the same session. “It’s really difficult for me to even put into words how excited I am to become a mother and nurture a little person with my best friend. I can feel the best years of my life about to begin☀️.”