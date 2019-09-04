'Father of 2!' Baby Girl on the Way for Bryson Tiller and Girlfriend Kendra Bailey

Bryson Tiller is adding another dose of sugar and spice to his life!

The “Don’t” singer, 26, and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, the couple shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I’m so bad at that,” Bailey, 21, captioned a photo series from a party celebrating their bundle of joy on the way.

In the first snapshot, Tiller cradles the mom-to-be’s belly as they sit in front of pink balloons and over-sized blocks spelling out “BABY.”

“All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here💕 🧿,” she concluded, while in a comment on the post, Tiller remarked, “Cant wait for my lil cocoa bean 👶🏾.”

The new baby will be the second child for Tiller, who welcomed daughter Harley Loraine in 2013.

The singer and rapper offered his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their support, first sharing Bailey’s post on his Instagram Story and writing, “Man oh man I can’t wait to meet this baby” and tacking on a pink double-heart emoji.

A second image on his Story saw the dad-to-be posing solo, giving a thumbs-up to the camera in front of the same photo-op background.

“Fatherhood is so important to me, more than anything,” wrote Tiller. “Thank you all for the positive messages guys it truly means the world. Wow Father of 2, gotta go twice as hard now.”

Tiller — who released his latest album, True to Self, in 2017 and whose professional career dates back to his 2011 mixtape Killer Instinct Vol.1 — regularly makes an appearance on his girlfriend’s Instagram account.

“Best birthday I’ve ever had❤️,” Bailey captioned a 2018 selfie of the pair. “Couldn’t have asked for a better day with this amazing man❤️p.s. like just look at him whew his soul match how fine he is WOW.”

Aside from sharing images of the couple on his own Instagram feed, Tiller gives his followers occasional glimpses of his adorable little girl Harley — like in a recent throwback snapshot of the father-daughter duo spending time in a pool together.

“She’ll always be my baby 💞,” the proud dad wrote.