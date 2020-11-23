Dad Home Run! Phillies' Bryce Harper and Wife Kayla Welcome Daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth

Bryce Harper and wife Kayla are also parents to son Krew, 14 months

Bryce Harper is a girl dad!

The Philadelphia Phillies player and his wife Kayla have welcomed their second child together, the new parents announced on Instagram Sunday night.

In the sweet photo, both Harper, 28, and Kayla gaze down at their newborn baby girl, outfitted in a white blanket with a forest-green print and matching bow headband.

The pair — who were dressed to match their new addition, with Harper in all white and his wife in green — also shared their daughter's name in their captions: Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper.

"She's beautiful! Congrats 💕," read a comment from the Phillies' Instagram account on Kayla's post, while a rep for the team wrote, "Congratulations!!!!! 😊" on Harper's announcement.

Harper announced in June that he and his wife, who tied the knot in December 2016, were expecting their second child together, a daughter.

"Girl dad!" Harper wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple surrounded by pink heart-shaped balloons and holding up Kayla's ultrasound photo.

"Evening things out this year with Baby Girl Harper 💗," the then-mom-to-be wrote in her announcement, sharing a zoomed-out version of the same snapshot. "Coming early December 2020."

The big news came 10 months to the day after Harper and Kayla welcomed their first child, son Krew Aron.

The Harpers celebrated Krew's first birthday on Aug. 22, at a fun bash themed after The Incredibles.

Alongside a cute snapshot of Krew in a cape, Harper reflected on the "life changing/ life altering" experience of becoming a father and wrote in part, "I definitely didn't think I ever could love somebody or something so much."

"I love Krew more and more every day," he added. "The one thing I will miss about year 1 looking back and what he has kinda out grown already is the cuddles. I miss that the most. I still get it sometimes, but I wish it was more. Year 1 was filled with so much, and I look forward to so so many more. We love you so much little dude! We will always be here for you! Through it all.🤟🏼"