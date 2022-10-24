Bryce Harper Shares Adorable Moment with His Kids After Phillies Win — See Their Matching Jackets!

The Philadelphia Phillies player shares son Krew, 3, and daughter Brooklyn, 2, with wife Kayla

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 02:48 PM
Bryce Harper children in Phillies jackets
Photo: MLB/TikTok

Bryce Harper's kids are his biggest supporters on and off the field.

The Philadelphia Phillies player, 30, recently shared a sweet moment on the baseball diamond with his two kids, son Krew, 3, and daughter Brooklyn, 2, after the team had a big win.

In an adorable video shared by the Major League Baseball TikTok account, Harper, who shares his kids with longtime love Kayla, proudly holds both of his children as they sport matching varsity jackets with Harper's name and jersey number on the back.

Brooklyn's jacket reads "Daddy" in bright green lettering while Krew's reads "Dad" in big spray-painted letters.

Harper can be seen saying "I love you guys" to his kids as he smiles at Brooklyn and Krew and they giggle back at him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Phillies will be advancing to the World Series after beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. This is the first time the Phillies are going to the World Series since 2009, where they will face off against the Houston Astros.

Harper and his wife announced they were expecting their first child, a baby boy, in April 2019. The announcement came just a month after the athlete signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies.

The couple both announced the news on Instagram with a photo of them holding a pint-sized jean jacket that read "Baby Harper" on the back — and featured Harper's new number, 3. Their son Krew Aron Harper was born on Aug. 22, 2019.

Less than a year later, in June 2020, Harper shared he was going to be a "Girl dad!" The couple revealed on Instagram that they were expecting a baby girl in early December 2020. On Nov. 12, 2020, Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper was born and was named after her grandmas, Kayla shared on Instagram.

The baseball pro married Kayla, his high school girlfriend, in December 2016.

Related Articles
Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner
Who Is Bryce Harper's Wife? All About Kayla Harper
Mets star Francisco Lindor's daughter steals the show during press conference
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
Alex and Reagan Bregman
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros poses with his wife, Nina, and his daughter after they defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in Game Six of the American League Championship Series to advance to the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas
Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve
Card Placeholder Image
From Tom Brady's Kids to Patrick Mahomes' Daughter: Meet NFL Dads' Cutest Little Cheerleaders
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Emma Stone Padres Game. Credit @MLB
Emma Stone Booed at Citi Field for Wearing Padres Gear — But Gets Last Laugh with a Team Win 
Jensen and Danneel Ackels with their kids
Jensen Ackles' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Houston Astro's Alex Bregman's 7-Week-Old Son Knox Enjoys First Baseball Game
Houston Astro's Alex Bregman's 7-Week-Old Son Knox Enjoys First Baseball Game: 'He Loved It'
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center on January 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement
Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Relationship Timeline
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
Alex Rodriguez, natasha rodriguez
Watch Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Natasha Nail the National Anthem at Miami Marlins Game