Bryce Harper's kids are his biggest supporters on and off the field.

The Philadelphia Phillies player, 30, recently shared a sweet moment on the baseball diamond with his two kids, son Krew, 3, and daughter Brooklyn, 2, after the team had a big win.

In an adorable video shared by the Major League Baseball TikTok account, Harper, who shares his kids with longtime love Kayla, proudly holds both of his children as they sport matching varsity jackets with Harper's name and jersey number on the back.

Brooklyn's jacket reads "Daddy" in bright green lettering while Krew's reads "Dad" in big spray-painted letters.

Harper can be seen saying "I love you guys" to his kids as he smiles at Brooklyn and Krew and they giggle back at him.

The Phillies will be advancing to the World Series after beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. This is the first time the Phillies are going to the World Series since 2009, where they will face off against the Houston Astros.

Harper and his wife announced they were expecting their first child, a baby boy, in April 2019. The announcement came just a month after the athlete signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies.

The couple both announced the news on Instagram with a photo of them holding a pint-sized jean jacket that read "Baby Harper" on the back — and featured Harper's new number, 3. Their son Krew Aron Harper was born on Aug. 22, 2019.

Less than a year later, in June 2020, Harper shared he was going to be a "Girl dad!" The couple revealed on Instagram that they were expecting a baby girl in early December 2020. On Nov. 12, 2020, Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper was born and was named after her grandmas, Kayla shared on Instagram.

The baseball pro married Kayla, his high school girlfriend, in December 2016.