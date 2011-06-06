"[The glow] is the one good thing that comes along with this," Howard told PEOPLE on Sunday at the MTV Movie Awards. "I'm still feeling a little nauseous to be honest."

Bryce Dallas Howard Trying to 'Keep My Mind Off the Nausea'

Bryce Dallas Howard may be feeling ill from her recently announced second pregnancy, but a person wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at her.

Glowing in a relaxed J. Crew dress that revealed her baby bump, The Help actress, 30, says the shimmer is a perk of the otherwise unpleasant experience.

“[The glow] is the one good thing that comes along with this,” Howard told PEOPLE on Sunday at the MTV Movie Awards. “I’m still feeling a little nauseous to be honest.”

The actress was able to divert her attention away by focusing on the excitement of joining her former Eclipse costars, including Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, at the event.



“I was most star struck meeting them than anyone else I’ve ever met,” Howard admits. “And still if I see Taylor Lautner on the carpet, I’m like, ‘Ooh, there he is. Is he still underage?'”

“It’s great to be at a place like this where it’s kind of relaxed,” she continued. “But it also gets your adrenaline going and it’s sort of eventful. It keeps my mind off the nausea.”

All sick talk aside, Howard enjoys one of the perks that pregnancy allots.

“I don’t feel judged for gaining weight,” the actress said with a laugh. “I’ve gained some weight.”