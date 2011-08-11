Bryce Dallas Howard: Theo Thinks We're Having a Girl

"He's happy [with a brother or a sister], but he's just convinced it's a girl," The Help star, 30, said during a Monday appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Bryce Dallas Howard and husband Seth Gabel may not know the sex of their second child, but their 4½-year-old son Theo thinks he does!

“He’s happy [with a brother or a sister], but he’s just convinced it’s a girl,” The Help star, 30, said during a Monday appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

“Someone said, ‘Do you know if it’s a boy or girl?’ and he said, ‘We don’t know yet, but it’s a girl.'”

However, boy or girl, Howard — who is “almost five months” along — admits spoiling of the grandkids by dad Ron Howard is inevitable.

“He’s just hellbent on completely spoiling [Theo]. I think that’s customary for grandparents, but it’s a little aggressive actually,” she laughs.



After growing up with no television and with little access to sweets, Howard jokes the strict rules are now nonexistent when it comes to her son.

“I went over the other day — [Theo] spent the night at my parents’ house — and it was 8:30 in the morning and he was watching cartoons and stuffing his face with Oreos,” she reveals.

Things only went downhill from there, Howard jokes, when Theo began revealing his wild adventures with her director dad.

“He was talking the whole day about how he went skateboarding with Grandad. I didn’t even know that my dad skateboards — and he does!” she says. “He took him to Venice Beach and went skateboarding with him … he’s 4!”