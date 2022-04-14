"Because they're making sacrifices as well," the actress tells PEOPLE of her kids

Bryce Dallas Howard Says She 'Subconsciously' Chooses Projects Her Kids Will Get Excited About

Bryce Dallas Howard thinks she "might be subconsciously" choosing acting and directing projects based on what excites her kids.

While celebrating Lindt's Gold Bunny ahead of Easter, the Jurassic World Dominion actress, 41, tells PEOPLE that her son Theodore, 15, and daughter Beatrice, 10, are "excited about the kinds of projects that I get to work on."

Howard, who directed episodes of Disney+'s The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, says that her kids like that their mom gets to work with dinosaurs and Baby Yoda. She adds that Beatrice was particularly impressed to hear that she was working with John Cena and Dua Lipa on the upcoming spy film, Argylle.

"I couldn't believe it. My daughter knew everyone that I was working with," says the actress. "She was like, 'Oh my gosh, I was such a big fan of John Cena! I love Dua Lipa!' I'm like, 'Who are you?' "

Howard is thankful that her kids are supportive of her work, sharing that their enthusiasm "is definitely a good thing" because "work will sometimes take me away from them."

"That might even be subconsciously one of the reasons why I lean into projects that I know they'll be excited about. Because they're making sacrifices as well," she adds.

In 2018, Bryce told PEOPLE that her kids aren't affected by growing up in a famous family.

"It's interesting because I got to experience such a similar childhood to the one my kids are experiencing," she said at the time. "There wasn't a 'my parent is famous conversation.' When you see somebody every single day, you don't clock those changes."

"Because I was raised in the environment of making movies and stuff that wasn't a huge part of my thinking all the time. I get the sense that it's the same with my kids," she continued. "There haven't really been conversations much, at all. My parents exposed us to the job side [of making films] but didn't expose us to the publicity side."