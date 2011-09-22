BumpWatch: Bryce Dallas Howard Goes for the Glam
With her pregnancy glow on full display, Bryce Dallas Howard shined --and smiled! -- while arriving at the Restless premiere on Sept. 14 in New York City.
|
Not so mellow yellow!
With her pregnancy glow on full display, Bryce Dallas Howard shined — and smiled! — while arriving at the Restless premiere on Sept. 14 in New York City.
The Help actress, 30, and husband Seth Gabel are currently expecting their second child — and 4½-year-old son Theo‘s bets are on a girl! The couple, however, aren’t sharing.
“The thing that every parent hopes for is that the baby’s healthy, I’m healthy. No matter how you feel, that’s the most important thing,” she told PEOPLE.
RELATED: Bryce Dallas Howard: We’re Keeping Baby’s Sex a Secret