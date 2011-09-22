With her pregnancy glow on full display, Bryce Dallas Howard shined --and smiled! -- while arriving at the Restless premiere on Sept. 14 in New York City.

BumpWatch: Bryce Dallas Howard Goes for the Glam

Not so mellow yellow!

The Help actress, 30, and husband Seth Gabel are currently expecting their second child — and 4½-year-old son Theo‘s bets are on a girl! The couple, however, aren’t sharing.

“The thing that every parent hopes for is that the baby’s healthy, I’m healthy. No matter how you feel, that’s the most important thing,” she told PEOPLE.

