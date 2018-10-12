Bryce Dallas Howard Says Kids 'Don't Like It When I Travel' — Reveals the Best 'Negotiating Tool'

Bryce Dallas Howard‘s kids aren’t big fans of their mother traveling for work.

The 37-year-old actress tells PEOPLE she’s found a “negotiating tool” to convincing her kids, 11-year-old son Theodore and 6-year-old daughter Beatrice, that traveling for work really isn’t so bad.

“They don’t like it when I travel for work,” Howard, who is promoting her upcoming film A Dog’s Way Home, tells PEOPLE. “But when I say that it’s something like this, A Dog’s Way Home, it’s very helpful.”

Howard had to travel to voice her new character, a puppy named Bella, who is determined to find her way home after getting lost from her owner.

“It’s a very powerful negotiating tool,” she adds. “I’ll say, ‘I’m going to be gone for a week, I’m recording a voice.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, how cute! A puppy!’ Like, ‘Okay, cool!’ “

Since her children are still young, Howard says they haven’t been able to watch all of her films. Despite that, she’s made an effort to make films they’ll both enjoy.

“They have seen Pete’s Dragon. Theo has since watched Jurassic World, one and two,” she says.

“Beatrice hasn’t yet. This will actually be the second movie of mine that she’s able to watch,” Howard continues, referring to A Dog’s Way Home.

Howard comes from a famous family deeply entrenched in Hollywood — her father is the director Ron Howard, who recently directed Solo: A Star Wars Story.

While both are famous, including her husband of 12 years, actor Seth Gabel, Howard says her kids aren’t affected by their family background.

“It’s interesting because I got to experience such a similar childhood to the one my kids are experiencing,” she says. “There wasn’t a ‘my parent is famous conversation.’ When you see somebody every single day, you don’t clock those changes.”

“Because I was raised in the environment of making movies and stuff that wasn’t a huge part of my thinking all the time. I get the sense that it’s the same with my kids,” Howard continues.

“There haven’t really been conversations much, at all. My parents exposed us to the job side [of making films] but didn’t expose us to the publicity side.”

“My dad is a great example of how to live life being recognizable. Life isn’t any different, he just walks a little faster,” she adds.

A Dog’s Way Home is in theaters Jan. 11.