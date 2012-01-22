The Help star and husband Seth Gabel welcomed their second child, Bryce's father announces

Looks like big brother Theo guessed right!

Bryce Dallas Howard and husband Seth Gabel welcomed a daughter on Thursday, Bryce’s proud father, movie director Ron Howard, Tweeted on Sunday.

“Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel Born Jan 19 2012 8lbs 6oz Bryce & Baby B are spectacular Daddy Seth & brother Theo are beaming ear to ear ? ” the filmmaker announced Sunday.

In August, The Help star, 30, told Jay Leno that her 4½-year-old son predicted that his new sibling was going to be a girl, but she and Gabel kept mum even after finding out the sex of the baby in September.

The actress, who also recently appeared in Twilight – Eclipse, has spoken candidly about the postpartum depression she suffered after giving birth to Theo in 2007. But in September, she described feeling “euphoric” during her second pregnancy.

Adding to the celebration for newly arrived Beatrice were congratulatory Tweets from Octavia Spencer, M. Night Shyamalan and Jennifer Connelly.