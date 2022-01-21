Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Daughter Beatrice's 10th Birthday: 'Welcome to the Double Digits!'

Bryce Dallas Howard shared a photo with daughter Beatrice to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the occasion

Bryce Dallas Howard's daughter celebrated a special birthday!

The Jurassic World star, 40, marked her daughter Beatrice's 10th trip around the sun Wednesday on Instagram with an adorable snap of them holding giant "1" and "0" balloons.

"To watch Beatrice come into herself — a person with incredible kindness, sparkling wit, and genuine love for others and the world around her — is one of the greatest privileges in my life," Howard captioned the post.

"Happy Birthday, Beatrice! 🎉 Welcome to double digits!! 1️⃣0️⃣," she concluded.

Bryce — who is the daughter of Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard — shares Beatrice as well as 14-year-old son Theodore with husband Seth Gabel.

In 2018, Bryce told PEOPLE that her kids aren't affected by growing up in a famous family.

"It's interesting because I got to experience such a similar childhood to the one my kids are experiencing," she said at the time. "There wasn't a 'my parent is famous conversation.' When you see somebody every single day, you don't clock those changes."

"Because I was raised in the environment of making movies and stuff that wasn't a huge part of my thinking all the time. I get the sense that it's the same with my kids," she continued. "There haven't really been conversations much, at all. My parents exposed us to the job side [of making films] but didn't expose us to the publicity side."

"My dad is a great example of how to live life being recognizable. Life isn't any different, he just walks a little faster," she added.

In 2020, Bryce opened up about outgrowing insecurities that came with having a famous father. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, she reflected on her past hesitation in revealing that she's the daughter of the acclaimed filmmaker.

"I was insecure about that when I was younger," Bryce told the publication. "When I went to NYU, I wouldn't tell anyone my last name and I was like, 'No, Dad, you can't come see my play because people might recognize you.' "

She added that she "realized pretty quickly" that her mother and father are "exceptional" parents whom she shouldn't take for granted.

"For me to be weird about something that, honestly, really doesn't have anything to do with me — I just realized, that's just shortsighted," she explained. "So many of my peers at NYU had parents who were really not supportive of them being artists in any way, shape or form, which totally made sense because they were scared for them."