Bruce Willis and Wife Emma's Daughters Are Flower Girls at Vow Renewal Ceremony: Watch

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' little girls played a special role when they renewed their vows four years ago.

As the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Emma shared a sweet video montage on Instagram of her and Bruce's 10-year vow renewal, which featured glimpses of their entire family.

Emma thanked everyone involved in the vow renewal, including Demi Moore, the couple's "videographer," and Rumer and Scout Willis, who served as wedding singers during the ceremony. Stephen Eads, Bruce's longtime friend, officiated the wedding in 2009 and the renewal in 2019.

The couple's two daughters, Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10, were flower girls at the ceremony, wearing adorable white and pink floral-printed dresses that matched their moms.

"On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said 'I do' back in 2009. I'm so happy we did," wrote Emma. "Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to 💌."

Emma also shared some photos of their blended family from the special day, including a beautiful photo of Bruce, Emma and their girls holding hands in front of the ocean.

Over the weekend, Bruce celebrated his 68th birthday surrounded by the love of his family. Sharing a family photo on her Instagram Story, Emma praised that the group gathering was successful.

"Today was a good day," she captioned the photo, where she has one arm around daughter Evelyn, and the other around stepdaughter Tallulah Willis, 29, who smiled next to her dad. On the other side of Bruce was daughter Scout, followed by Mabel, Moore and Rumer.

Moore also shared a video of the day's events on her own Instagram, documenting the moment the blended family sang happy birthday to the Die Hard actor, who blew out the candle on an apple pie.

Bruce appeared delighted by the tune, smiling and fist-pumping the air while his family cheered along. He then blew out his birthday candles to enthusiastic hoots and applause, followed by a chorus of "Hip-hip, hooray!"

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."