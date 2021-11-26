Bruce Willis appeared on his wife Emma Heming Willis' Instagram page on Thanksgiving, enjoying a wintry forest landscape with their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9

Bruce Willis Spends Thanksgiving in the Wilderness with Wife Emma and Daughters Evelyn and Mabel

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis spent some brisk time outdoors for the holidays!

The Die Hard actor, 66, and his wife, 43, were joined by their daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, for Thanksgiving Thursday, as seen on Emma's Instagram.

The quartet posed in their bundled-up winter garb in front of a wooded scene for the post, which Emma captioned, "The thing that I've come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now — not the things of my past or the worries of the future."

"So I'll go first. In this very moment I'm grateful for my family. What about you? 🧡🍁," she concluded, adding the hashtags #happythanksgivng #stayblessed and #gratitude.

On her Instagram Story, the family was seen hiking near a brook, climbing on tree trunks and observing the ice.

Emma and Bruce have been married since 2009. Previously, the Sixth Sense star was wed to actress Demi Moore, from 1987 until 2000.

Moore and Willis share daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27. The former couple remains close, and even spent previous holidays all together during the pandemic.

In March, Emma posted a loving tribute to husband Bruce in honor of their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there's been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo," the model joked at the time alongside a photo of the pair cuddling up together. "That's what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?"

"We've had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person," she added. "There's no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him. He's my family, he's given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet."

For Willis' birthday earlier this year, Moore shared a tribute to him. "Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind!" Moore captioned her post, which was taken in the early days of the pandemic when they all socially distanced together.