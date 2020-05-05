Bruce Willis Reunites with Wife, Youngest Daughters After Social Distancing with Ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and ex Demi Moore have been social distancing with their three daughters in Idaho during the coronavirus pandemic

The rest of Bruce Willis' girls are here!

After Willis social distanced with ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters over recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, his wife Emma and their two daughters — Evelyn Penn, 6, and Mabel Ray, 8 — reunited with the Die Hard actor in Idaho, as seen in photos and videos Emma shared to her Instagram Story on Monday.

In the first snapshot, Willis, 65, carries Evelyn on his shoulders as the family spends time outdoors, while in the second (taken by Mabel!), the duo and Emma sit astride an all-terrain vehicle.

Subsequent videos see Willis and Emma, 41, riding the ATV together, the actor pushing Evelyn on a swing and Mabel taking in some scenic river views.

"This little love turns 6 tomorrow," Emma wrote atop the video of Willis pushing his youngest daughter on the swing, shouting out her Tuesday birthday.

Moore, 57, Willis and their daughters — Tallulah, 26, Scout, 28, and Rumer, 31 — had been hunkered down together in Idaho in the home where the sisters grew up together before their parents' divorce in 2000.

The group, which included Scout and Tallulah's boyfriends as well as other family friends, found creative ways to keep themselves entertained including matching pajama nights, painting nights and a book club.

Scout revealed that Emma, Evelyn and Mabel were not able to join them in Idaho initially after one of her younger sisters accidentally stepped on a needle while at the park in Los Angeles.

"My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," she said on the Dopey podcast last month.

While Willis and Emma hadn't been together during much of the COVID-19 crisis, a source told PEOPLE in April that "everything is great" between the two.

"Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids," said a family source.

A Moore source added that it's not unusual for the former couple, who were married for 13 years, to spend time together. "Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close," said the Moore insider.

