The family spent the day in nature and snapped photos while climbing trees, exploring different creeks and wooded areas

Bruce Willis Enjoys the 'Great Outdoors' with His Wife Emma and Their Daughters Evelyn and Mabel

Bruce Willis and his girls are enjoying the fall weather together!

On Saturday, Emma Heming Willis shared a series of pictures and videos from her family-fun day in nature with husband Bruce and their two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During their adventure, Emma snapped a selfie of the group smiling while her husband, 65, and their girls sat on a log in front of a creek. "The great outdoors 🍂🍁," she captioned the sweet photo.

The Die Hard star — who also shares daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26 with ex-wife Demi Moore — dressed prepared for the outdoors, wearing a pair of hiking boots, a bandana and a bomber jacket.

Emma, 42, also posted several Instagram Stories which showed Bruce playing with the two girls and the beautiful mountain scenery.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Emma Willis/Instagram

In one photo, the actor is seen smiling next to Mabel as they sit on a log in a wooded area. "These two in their natural habitat," Emma captioned the picture.

Image zoom Emma Willis/Instagram

The mom of two also shared a clip of Bruce and the girls walking toward a creek with a bridge, writing #SaturdayVibes. Bruce later helped his youngest daughter walk across a fallen tree in another heartwarming photo.

Emma also included photos of the two girls playing with one another and walking near the creek. To prove that she was actually with the group, the model's last upload was a "gratuitous selfie" or else she'd "never be in any photos," she teased.

Image zoom Emma Willis/Instagram

Image zoom Emma Willis/Instagram

Towards the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, Emma and her two daughters were at home in Los Angeles while Bruce joined ex Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah at their home in Idaho.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Moore-Willis clan has been “one happy family” since they began social distancing together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In June, the entire family celebrated Emma’s 42nd birthday together.

Bruce and Moore were married for 13 years before splitting in 2000. He and wife Emma tied the knot nine years later.

Image zoom Demi Moore/Facebook

In April, Scout revealed why her stepmother and her half-sisters had not been able to initially join them for stay at home orders amid the coronavirus crisis, revealing one of her younger siblings had accidentally stepped on a needle while at a park in Los Angeles.