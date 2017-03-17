"We planned a pretty last minute trip to Disney World and it was epic!" Emma Heming Willis captioned a snap of her family in front of Cinderella Castle

Mingling with the Mouse! Bruce and Emma Heming Willis Take Their Daughters to Disney World

The princesses and their prince have arrived!

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis recently enjoyed a getaway to Walt Disney World, with their daughters Evelyn Penn, 2½, and Mabel Ray, 4½. The family of four posed for a snap in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom, looking super excited to be enjoying the gorgeous Florida day.

“We planned a pretty last minute trip to Disney World and it was epic!” Heming Willis, 38, captioned the memory, inviting her followers to visit her website for tips on traveling to theme parks with kids.

“#springbreak2017 #disneyworld #disneylove #themepark,” the English actress and model hashtagged the photo.

“Breakfast just tastes better with Mickey around. The perfect Disney World send off,” the proud mother of two wrote to accompany a Thursday snap of herself and Mabel enjoying breakfast with the Mouse himself.

The Willis clan are big fans of Walt Disney World, having taken a trip at this same time last year — where the spouses took Mabel on her mom’s favorite ride for the first time.

“When your thrill-seeking daughter finally makes the 40in requirement, you take her on your all time favorite ride #thundermountain #likemotherlikedaughter,” she captioned a video of the trio riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom. “As for Bruce… holding on to Mabel for dear life.”

The blogger and Willis, 61, also took some time for themselves last time around to ride Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom park.

And though the actor isn’t as much into Disney as his wife, he’s definitely “always a good sport,” according to her.