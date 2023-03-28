Bruce Willis and Wife Emma's Daughters Dance Through the Streets with Their Mom in Sweet Video

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' daughters know how to have fun.

Emma shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories late Monday, where the mom of two and daughters Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10, happen upon a street that's been shut down.

The two girls start to dance in the street, twirling around each other happily before mom joins them. All three are dressed in colorful looks as they skip around with Harry Styles' "Daylight" playing in the background.

In late January, the mom and daughters enjoyed a girl's night out, seeing Styles on his "Harry's House" tour in Los Angeles.

Sharing video of the three jamming out together in the audience, the mom wrote, "He brought his house down and we were happily in it @harrystyles 🎤🤩 #loveontour #harryshouse."

The two youngest Willis girls have grown up in a blended family with Demi Moore and the Die Hard actor's older three daughters — Tallulah Willis, 29, Scout Willis, 31, and Rumer Willis, 34.

Last month, the family announced that Bruce was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

In a group statement, they wrote, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded.