Bruce Willis' Daughters Mabel and Evelyn Ready to Be 'Aunties' as They Pose with Rumer Willis' Bump

Bruce Willis' two youngest girls were excited to smile next to oldest sister Rumer's baby bump as they eagerly await becoming "aunties"

Published on April 5, 2023 02:28 PM
Bruce Willis' daughters Evelyn, Mabel, and Rumer. Photo: Emma Heming Willis/instagram, Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty

Bruce Willis's youngest two daughters are excited to embrace their new roles as "aunties."

The Die Hard actor's family got together to surprise daughter Mabel Ray with a family dinner in celebration of her 11th birthday earlier this week.

In a video shared by wife Emma Heming Willis on Instagram Tuesday, Mabel arrives and is shocked to discover her older siblings — Tallulah, 29, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, with their mom Demi Moore — waiting for her at a table.

The tween could be seen sitting with her sisters, trying her first oyster. Later, she posed with sister Evelyn Penn, 8, smiling beside pregnant Rumer's bump.

"These aunties are ready!" Emma, 44, captioned the moment, as the family eagerly awaits Rumer and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas's first baby.

The mom of two shared a slideshow of sweet family photos and videos with Bruce, 68, and the birthday girl over the weekend, set to "Pictures of You" by The Cure.

"Happy 11th Birthday Mabel Ray!" wrote Emma in the caption. "Your energy is infectious. You can light a whole room with your smile and warmth. How you love and care for your family and friends is beautiful to witness. Keep shining my love and always remember to #liveitup."

Bruce previously celebrated his 68th birthday last month with all of his daughters, as well as Emma and Moore, 60. "It was a good day," wrote Emma with a family photo.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet," she wrote in another tribute to her husband.

"My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it," added Emma. "Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too."

