'And They're Off!' Bruce Willis' Youngest Daughters Pose on Their First Day Back to School

School’s in session for the littlest Willis sisters!

In a new Instagram snapshot posted Wednesday, Bruce Willis and wife Emma’s adorable daughters Evelyn Penn, 4, and Mabel Ray, 6, are too cute posing on their first day of pre-K and first grade, respectively.

Both girls are wearing Mary Jane-style shoes (red for Mabel, silver for Evelyn) and navy-blue ensembles, opting for backpacks with pink straps for their learning escapades.

Emma captioned the sweet photo, “And they’re off! ❤️ #firstgrader #prekindergarten #backtoschool ✏️📚”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: School’s Back in Session! See Which Celeb Kids Are Gearing Up for Their First Day

Mabel’s latest academic milestone took place this past June, when her mama used Instagram to share two photos showing the differences in her older daughter between her first and last day of kindergarten.

“Same dress but what a different child she is on her last day as a Kindergartener! What a wonderful year it’s been. I mean the kid learned how to read for goodness sake!!” Emma captioned the photos.

“And that had nothing to [do] with me but her wonderful teachers that I’ll forever be grateful to,” she added. “I’m a weepy mess but so excited for her new chapter to begin. 1st grade, here she comes!”

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Demi Moore Hilariously Roasts Ex-Husband Bruce Willis About Diapers, Die Hard and More



While Bruce’s everyday life with his daughters is anything but uneventful (the family took a last-minute trip to Walt Disney World in March 2017, and the actor let Mabel paint his nails earlier this year!), he does have a place where he can unwind on his own.

“My office works. I’ve made it so boring in there that the kids want nothing to do with it,” he joked to Elle Décor in October.