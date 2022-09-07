Bruce Willis and Daughter Share Sweet Morning Snuggle Moment in Photo from Wife Emma

Bruce Willis is soaking up the little moments with his kids.

On Tuesday, Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis shared an adorable snap on her Instagram Story of the Die Hard actor, 67, cuddling with one of his daughters. Bruce and Emma share daughters Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8.

The black-and-white snap shows Bruce holding one of his daughters close as the little girl wears a fuzzy onesie and sits on her dad's lap.

"Morning daddy snuggles," Emma captioned the picture.

Emma Heming Willis Instagram

Emma, 44, and Bruce have been married since 2009. Previously, the Sixth Sense star was wed to actress Demi Moore, from 1987 until 2000 and they share daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.

Over the summer, Emma captured another sweet father-daughter moment between Bruce and one of his girls.

The actress shared a clip of the Golden Globe winner and their daughter Mabel partaking in a friendly dance battle.

Showing off their moves to a viral version of Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Mabel kicked things off by moving her hips back and forth before the actor gave it a try, making his daughter laugh at his attempt.

"Bringing that weekend in strong! 💃🏽🪩🕺 #TGIF#happyfriday," Emma captioned the clip.

Bruce's family announced in March that he was "stepping away" from his decades-spanning acting career following his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they added at the time. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."