Bruce Willis, Wife Emma Cheer on Daughter Alongside Demi Moore as They Social Distance Together

Evelyn — who turned 6 Tuesday — was joined by dad Bruce Willis, mom Emma Heming Willis, Willis' ex Demi Moore and all her big sisters to celebrate

Evelyn Penn is 6 — and mastering the art of two wheels!

Bruce Willis' oldest daughter, Rumer, taught his youngest, Evelyn, how to ride a bike just in time for her birthday on Tuesday, as seen in footage shared to the Instagram accounts of both Rumer and Bruce's wife, Emma.

The sweet clip shows Bruce, 65, Emma, 41, and his ex-wife Demi Moore with their daughters in Idaho, where they are currently social distancing together amid the novel coronavirus global health crisis.

As Evelyn starts pedaling, the rest of the crowd — including Moore, 57— cheer on the youngest family member, who expertly completes the ride without even wobbling.

After she finishes and dismounts her bicycle, the Pulp Fiction actor and his second-youngest daughter Mabel Ray, 8, come over to embrace Evelyn as the rest of the blended family gathers around to congratulate her on her timely athletic achievement.

Image zoom Bruce Willis' daughter Evelyn learns to ride a bike Rumer Willis/Instagram. Inset: Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty

Image zoom Bruce Willis' daughter Evelyn Emma Willis/Instagram

Image zoom Bruce Willis' daughter Evelyn Emma Willis/Instagram

"I taught this little munchkin how to ride a bike and I have never been more proud in my life. I love you to the moon and back Evelyn Penn. Happy 6th Birthday," Rumer, 31, captioned her post.

Emma wrote alongside hers, "A big day over here! Not only did the baby of family turn 6, she decided to take those training wheels off 🤗🚴🏼‍♂️💨 #thisis6 #proudfamily."

The day of excitement also included a special moment where the family gathered around to sing a smiling Evelyn happy birthday, while she was presented with not one but two festive desserts.

In videos posted to Emma's Instagram Story on Tuesday night, their brood gently coaxes the little girl to take off her clip-on earrings before the big moment: putting her face right into the smaller of the cakes, while one female family partygoer sweetly holds her hair back.

Image zoom Bruce Willis, wife Emma and daughter Evelyn Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Moore, Bruce and their three daughters — Tallulah, 26, Scout, 28, and Rumer — had been hunkered down together in Idaho in the home where the sisters grew up together before their parents' divorce in 2000. Emma and her two daughters with Bruce, Evelyn and Mabel, recently joined them.

Scout revealed that her stepmother and sisters were not able to join them in Idaho initially after one of her younger sisters accidentally stepped on a needle while at the park in Los Angeles.

"My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," she said on the Dopey podcast last month.

While Bruce and Emma hadn't been together during much of the COVID-19 crisis, a source told PEOPLE in April that "everything is great" between them. "Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids," said a family source.

