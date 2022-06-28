Bruce Willis and His Daughter Evelyn Howl Along with Their Dog in Adorable Video
Bruce Willis has found his wolf pack.
In a sweet video shared by his wife Emma Heming Willis, the Golden Globe winner, 67, and their 8-year-old daughter Evelyn Penn joined their Siberian Husky for a big howl.
"Impressive howling all-around," Emma, 44, wrote with the clip.
In the video, Bruce sat on a stone wall in their leafy green yard while Evelyn sat next to the fluffy pup.
Bruce and Emma share daughters Evelyn and Mabel Ray, 10. Bruce is also father to daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore.
Emma previously paid tribute to Bruce for Father's Day, sharing a cute photo of their two daughters and Rumer piling on top of him.
"Happy Father's Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad. We simply adore you," she wrote in the caption.
Bruce's family announced in March that he was "stepping away" from his decades-spanning acting career following his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they added. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
Following an outpouring of support from family, friends and fans, Emma took to her Instagram Story to say thanks.
"Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote.