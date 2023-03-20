Bruce Willis Celebrates 68th Birthday in Photo with All Five of His Daughters: 'It Was a Good Day'

Bruce Willis celebrated turning 68 while surrounded by his whole family, including all five of his daughters

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 12:42 PM
Bruce willis family https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Bruce Willis and his family. Photo: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Bruce Willis was surrounded by the love of his family on his 68th birthday.

The Pulp Fiction actor celebrated his special day alongside his growing blended family. Sharing a sweet family photo on her Instagram Story, wife Emma Heming Willis praised that the group gathering was successful.

"Today was a good day," she captioned the photo, where she has one arm around daughter Evelyn Penn, 8, and the other around stepdaughter Tallulah Willis, 29, who smiled next to her dad. On the other side of Bruce was daughter Scout Willis, 31, followed by Mabel Ray, 10, Demi Moore, and pregnant Rumer Willis, 34.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moore also shared a video of the day's events on her own Instagram, documenting the moment the blended family sang happy birthday to the Die Hard actor, who blew out the candle on an apple pie.

Bruce appeared delighted by the tune, smiling and fist-pumping the air while his family cheered along. He then blew out his birthday candles to enthusiastic hoots and applause, followed by a chorus of "Hip-hip, hooray!"

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Bruce Willis cover rollout
Bruce Willis and his family. Demi Moore Instagram

The video of Sunday's celebration is the first the family has posted of him since they shared the actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

When the family revealed Willis' FTD diagnosis last month, they said in a group statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded.

Related Articles
Emma Hemming Posts Video of Bruce on His Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Home Movies of Husband Bruce for His Birthday: 'He Is Pure Love'
Bruce Willis Photocall In Berlin
Demi Moore Shares Video of Family Singing to Bruce Willis for His 68th Birthday: 'Love You'
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares a Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday: 'Love You'
Scout LaRue Willis, Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Belle Willis, Evelyn Willis, Mabel Willis EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Pregnant Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower with Mom Demi Moore and Family — See the Photos!
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Shares She's Feeling 'Sadness, Grief' on Bruce Willis' Birthday
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Is Working with Dementia Specialist After Husband Bruce Willis' FTD Diagnosis
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' Family 'Closer Than Ever' amid FTD Diagnosis: They're Making 'Positive Memories' (Source)
Demi Moore Shares Clip of Family Celebrating Her 'Baby' Tallulah's 29th Birthday
Demi Moore Shares Clip of Family Celebrating Her 'Baby' Tallulah's 29th Birthday: 'You Are So Loved'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnVU1NFvRrl/. Bruce Willis Poses with Tallulah
Bruce Willis Poses with Daughter Tallulah in Silly 'High Drama' Snapshots — See the Photos!
Bruce Willis cover rollout
How Bruce Willis' Family Is Helping Him 'Live as Full a Life as Possible' After Dementia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Relationship Timeline
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' Relationship: A Look Back
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' 5 Daughters: Everything to Know
Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party on September 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Demi Moore's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis and His Daughter Evelyn Howl Along with Their Dog in Adorable Video