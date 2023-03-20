Bruce Willis Celebrates 68th Birthday in Photo with All Five of His Daughters: 'It Was a Good Day'

Bruce Willis was surrounded by the love of his family on his 68th birthday.

The Pulp Fiction actor celebrated his special day alongside his growing blended family. Sharing a sweet family photo on her Instagram Story, wife Emma Heming Willis praised that the group gathering was successful.

"Today was a good day," she captioned the photo, where she has one arm around daughter Evelyn Penn, 8, and the other around stepdaughter Tallulah Willis, 29, who smiled next to her dad. On the other side of Bruce was daughter Scout Willis, 31, followed by Mabel Ray, 10, Demi Moore, and pregnant Rumer Willis, 34.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moore also shared a video of the day's events on her own Instagram, documenting the moment the blended family sang happy birthday to the Die Hard actor, who blew out the candle on an apple pie.

Bruce appeared delighted by the tune, smiling and fist-pumping the air while his family cheered along. He then blew out his birthday candles to enthusiastic hoots and applause, followed by a chorus of "Hip-hip, hooray!"

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Bruce Willis and his family. Demi Moore Instagram

The video of Sunday's celebration is the first the family has posted of him since they shared the actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

When the family revealed Willis' FTD diagnosis last month, they said in a group statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded.