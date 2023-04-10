Bruce Willis' Blended Family Celebrates Easter with Backyard Easter Egg Hunt: 'In It to Win It'

Emma Heming Willis shared scenes of her family's Easter gathering on her Instagram Stories Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 10:33 AM
https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Photo: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Bruce Willis' blended family came together to celebrate a very special Easter Sunday.

The Die Hard actor's family got together to celebrate the holiday over the weekend, as seen on wife Emma Heming Willis' Instagram Stories.

The couple's daughters, Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 11, were seen gearing up for a big backyard Easter egg hunt, along with Demi Moore and daughters Tallulah, 29, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, who were seemingly at the gathering.

"We're in it to win it!" Emma wrote on a video as she showed all the Easter egg hunt participants ready to start the activity.

"Go! Go! Go!" she added on the following slide as everybody took off to find the hidden eggs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Bruce previously celebrated his 68th birthday last month with all of his daughters, as well as Emma and Moore, 60. "It was a good day," wrote Emma with a family photo.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet," she wrote in another tribute to her husband.

"My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it," added Emma. "Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too."

Bruce willis family https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Bruce Willis and his family. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

When the family revealed Willis' frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis last month, they said in a group statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded.

Related Articles
04/09/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso head to brunch on Easter Sunday in New York City. The 52 year old actor and his wife hit up the perennial favorite Bubby's in Tribeca. Matt was dressed casually in a long black coat with black jeans, Adidas trainers and a large Chanel handbag. Luciana wore a long grey coat with plaid trousers and trainers. VIDEO AVAILABLE sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Damon Celebrate Easter Over Brunch in New York City
Mariah Carey Celebrates Easter
Mariah Carey and Her Kids Celebrate Easter with a Real Bunny and 'a Huge Side of Gratitude'
Keke Palmer Shares Easter Photos: 'Blessings to All!'
Keke Palmer Shares Sweet Easter Photos with Her 6-Week-Old Baby Leo: 'Blessings to All'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Asia Pacific Press Conference of the global epic spy-thriller series CITADEL in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Daughter Malti Marie's First Easter at Home — See Her Sweet Photos
Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Hilary Swank Welcomes Twins, a Boy and a Girl! See Their First Family Photo
Brad James and Keshia Knight Pulliam attend 2019 Inaugural SnoBall A Black Tie Affair at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead on August 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces She Gave Birth in Birthday Post: 'What an Eventful Birthday Week'
Donald and Melania Trump
Melania Trump Seen With Donald for First Time Since His Arraignment at Mar-a-Largo Easter Brunch
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Hilaria Baldwin Convinces All 7 Kids to Pose for Easter Photo: 'Sugar High'
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Easter with Their Kids
Allison Holker
Allison Holker and Kids Celebrate First Easter After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Five in Italy
Mindy Kaling 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Mindy Kaling Shares Adorably Imperfect Results of Easter Egg Coloring With Fans
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqju9zrrpOj/. Tori Roloff/Instagram
Tori Roloff Documents Her Kids Coloring Easter Eggs Together — See the Sweet Photos!
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden
The White House Easter Egg Roll Returns with 'EGGucation' Theme
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Bindi Irwin attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqytzWegZnZ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Bindi Irwin/Instagram
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace, 2, Shows Off Her Cute 'Star Wars' Easter Attire — See the Photos!
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark First Easter Since Queen's Death on Their Wedding Anniversary