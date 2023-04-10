Bruce Willis' Blended Family Celebrates Easter with Backyard Easter Egg Hunt: 'In It to Win It'

Bruce Willis' blended family came together to celebrate a very special Easter Sunday.

The Die Hard actor's family got together to celebrate the holiday over the weekend, as seen on wife Emma Heming Willis' Instagram Stories.

The couple's daughters, Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 11, were seen gearing up for a big backyard Easter egg hunt, along with Demi Moore and daughters Tallulah, 29, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, who were seemingly at the gathering.

"We're in it to win it!" Emma wrote on a video as she showed all the Easter egg hunt participants ready to start the activity.

"Go! Go! Go!" she added on the following slide as everybody took off to find the hidden eggs.

Bruce previously celebrated his 68th birthday last month with all of his daughters, as well as Emma and Moore, 60. "It was a good day," wrote Emma with a family photo.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet," she wrote in another tribute to her husband.

"My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it," added Emma. "Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too."

Bruce Willis and his family. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

When the family revealed Willis' frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis last month, they said in a group statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded.