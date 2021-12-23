Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Heming Are 'Proud Parents' as They Take Daughters on First Ski Trip

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis hit the ski slopes with their girls this week.

The Die Hard actor, 66, and his wife, 43, took their daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, on their first ski trip earlier this week and shared photos from the wintry outing.

On Sunday, Emma shared a photo of Mabel and Evelyn standing in the snow while holding their skis, writing, "Success! First time skiing! 🎿 💓 #proudmommoment."

She posted additional moments from the trip on Monday, including a photo of Bruce and Mabel smiling side by side along with a video of the actor helping her move on her skis.

The post also included a sweet family photo of the four bundled up in their ski attire.

"Just a proud parent post ☺️💓🎿#newskiersinthefamily," she wrote.

The quartet has been spending a lot of time outdoors lately. Last month, Emma shared a photo of the family in front of a wooded scene for Thanksgiving, writing, "The thing that I've come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now — not the things of my past or the worries of the future."

"So I'll go first. In this very moment I'm grateful for my family. What about you? 🧡🍁," she concluded, adding the hashtags #happythanksgivng #stayblessed and #gratitude.

On her Instagram Story, the family was seen hiking near a brook, climbing on tree trunks and observing the ice.

Emma and Bruce have been married since 2009. Previously, the Sixth Sense star was wed to actress Demi Moore, from 1987 until 2000 and they share daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27.

The former couple remains close and even spent previous holidays together during the pandemic.

In March, Emma posted a loving tribute to husband Bruce in honor of their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there's been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo," the model joked alongside a photo of the pair cuddled up together. "That's what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?"