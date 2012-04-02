Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Welcome a Daughter
Daughter Mabel Ray was born Sunday in L.A., the actor's rep confirms to PEOPLE
Credit: Vince Flores/Celebrity
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis welcomed a baby girl, Mabel Ray Willis, Sunday in Los Angeles, Willis’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.
The Die Hard actor, 57, and designer-model Heming-Willis, 33, “are overjoyed about the newest member of their family. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing beautifully,” says the rep.
Weighing 9 lbs., 1 oz., Mabel Ray is the first child together for the couple, who have been married for three years.
Willis has three other daughters, Rumer, 23, Scout, 20, and Tallulah, 18 with ex-wife Demi Moore.