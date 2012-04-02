Daughter Mabel Ray was born Sunday in L.A., the actor's rep confirms to PEOPLE

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis welcomed a baby girl, Mabel Ray Willis, Sunday in Los Angeles, Willis’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The Die Hard actor, 57, and designer-model Heming-Willis, 33, “are overjoyed about the newest member of their family. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing beautifully,” says the rep.

