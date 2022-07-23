"Bringing that weekend in strong! 💃🏽🪩🕺#TGIF#happyfriday," Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis captioned a clip of the actor dancing with daughter Mabel

Bruce Willis and Daughter Mabel, 10, Show Off Their Dance Moves in Fun Video

Bruce Willis is enjoying a sweet father-daughter moment.

On Friday, his wife Emma Heming Willis, shared a clip of the Golden Globe winner, 67, and their daughter Mabel Ray partaking in a friendly dance battle.

Showing off their moves to a viral version of Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Mabel, 10, kicks things off by moving her hips back and forth before the actor gives it a try, making his daughter laugh at his attempt.

Along with Mabel, Bruce and Emma share daughter Evelyn Penn, 8. Bruce is also father to daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

In April, Rumer shared a sentimental throwback of the Die Hard actor affectionately kissing her on the forehead.

Keeping the Instagram caption short and sweet, Rumer wrote, "P A P A."

Bruce's family announced in March that he was "stepping away" from his decades-spanning acting career following his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they added. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Following an outpouring of support from family, friends and fans, Emma took to her Instagram Story to say thanks.