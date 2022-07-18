Bruce Springsteen Becomes a Grandfather for the First Time!

The Boss is now The Grandfather!

Over the weekend Bruce Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa Springsteen, shared the news on Instagram that she and Bruce were grandparents for the first time.

"_walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen," Patti captioned the photo of their son Sam and his partner standing in front of a stroller, as well as a close-up of their new grandchild.

In the sweet photo of baby Lily, the newborn is seen wearing a pink hat and two pink bear hand covers.

Bruce and Patti, who wed in 1991, share three children together: Evan, Jessica and Sam, 28.

bruce springsteen, sam springsteen Bruce Springsteen's son, Sam, with a stroller | Credit: Patti Scialfa Springsteen/Instagram

In January 2020, the new dad, and the couple's youngest son, was one of 15 sworn in by the mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey at city hall to the Jersey City Fire Department CNN reported.

"It was a long road, he was very dedicated for quite a few years and we are just excited for him today," proud dad Bruce told CBS New York of his son at the time.

It's been an exciting summer for the new grandfather. Along with his E Street Band, the music legend, 72, announced 31 new U.S. tour dates on Tuesday, starting with a show in Tampa, Florida in February 2023.

The "Thunder Road" singer and his band first announced the massive 2023 international tour in May, and the new dates mark the first time they've hit the road together in six years.

Springsteen has released two new albums since he last toured (Western Stars in 2019 and A Letter To You in 2020), and also launched a solo New York City concert residency called Springsteen on Broadway, which wrapped last year after more than 200 shows.