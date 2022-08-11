Brooklyn Beckham Says He Is 'Ready to Have Kids' with Wife Nicola Peltz: 'Can't Wait'

Brooklyn Beckham has big hopes for his future.

In a digital feature for Variety, the son of David and Victoria Beckham opens up about his new career as a cook (the term he prefers to chef) and his hopes to grow his family wife Nicola Peltz.

Speaking of their decision to combine their last names, Beckham explains, "We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing, and it'll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around."

At 23, Beckham is currently the age his father was when he was born and noted that he's eager to start his family. "I'm ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want," he shares, admitting he and Peltz often discuss whether they think their first child will be a boy or a girl.

"She thinks we're going to have a boy first," he says.

"We don't plan on having kids anytime in the next year," she says of the idea. "But we would love to have a big family one day — we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt."

During the pandemic Beckham launched Cookin' with Brooklyn, a Facebook Watch show where he shares his adventures in the kitchen.

"You can tell that when Brooklyn's in the kitchen he's in heaven," Peltz told Tatler in June.

She continued, "Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, 'This is what you love.' "

Following Peltz and Beckham's engagement in July 2020, the couple tied the knot in April during an elegant ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Alongside the Beckham and Peltz family, the guest list included many celebrity names including Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria as well as Marc Anthony and David Blaine who both performed at the wedding.

For the June 2022 digital issue of British Vogue, the couple revealed that they took a page out of David Bowie and Iman's wedding book when it came to planning their own ceremony.

"Their wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie's," Peltz told the publication, referring to the musician and model's 1982 Italian celebration.