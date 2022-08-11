Brooklyn Beckham Says He Is 'Ready to Have Kids' with Wife Nicola Peltz: 'Can't Wait'

In an interview with Variety, the cook talked about his budding career and pictured the future of his family

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022 05:24 PM
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham has big hopes for his future.

In a digital feature for Variety, the son of David and Victoria Beckham opens up about his new career as a cook (the term he prefers to chef) and his hopes to grow his family wife Nicola Peltz.

Speaking of their decision to combine their last names, Beckham explains, "We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing, and it'll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around."

At 23, Beckham is currently the age his father was when he was born and noted that he's eager to start his family. "I'm ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want," he shares, admitting he and Peltz often discuss whether they think their first child will be a boy or a girl.

"She thinks we're going to have a boy first," he says.

"We don't plan on having kids anytime in the next year," she says of the idea. "But we would love to have a big family one day — we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 25, 2020
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

RELATED: How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Style Compares to the 1999 Nuptials of His Parents

During the pandemic Beckham launched Cookin' with Brooklyn, a Facebook Watch show where he shares his adventures in the kitchen.

"You can tell that when Brooklyn's in the kitchen he's in heaven," Peltz told Tatler in June.

She continued, "Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, 'This is what you love.' "

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Gotham/Getty

Following Peltz and Beckham's engagement in July 2020, the couple tied the knot in April during an elegant ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Alongside the Beckham and Peltz family, the guest list included many celebrity names including Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria as well as Marc Anthony and David Blaine who both performed at the wedding.

For the June 2022 digital issue of British Vogue, the couple revealed that they took a page out of David Bowie and Iman's wedding book when it came to planning their own ceremony.

"Their wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie's," Peltz told the publication, referring to the musician and model's 1982 Italian celebration.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Nicola Peltz Says Brooklyn Beckham 'Felt Pressure to Please' with His Career: 'Didn't Love It'
brooklyn beckham
Brooklyn Beckham Pays Sweet Tribute to Wife Nicola Peltz with New Arm Tattoo of His Wedding Vows 
Brooklyn Beckham Gets 'Married' Tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz: 'Surprised My Baby'
Brooklyn Beckham Gets 'Married' Tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz: 'Surprised My Baby'
Nicole Peltz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham Gushes Over Wife Nicola Peltz's Brunette Hair Transformation: 'Sexy Baby'
BROOKLYN AND NICOLA PELTZ BECKHAM TAKE BRITISH VOGUE INSIDE THEIR WEDDING DAY FOR THE JUNE ISSUE
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Reveal Their Wedding Was Inspired by David Bowie and Iman
Brooklyn Beckham Shares A Photo of 'Wifey' Nicola Peltz As He Takes on Her Last Name https://www.instagram.com/p/CcgNKHDJiFT/
Brooklyn Beckham Shares Photo with 'Wifey' Nicola Peltz — and Adds Her Last Name to His Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Married! All About Their Palm Beach Wedding
Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Share First Images from Their Wedding Day: See the Photos!
Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz MET 2021
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Timeline
Brooklyn Beckham; Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Were 'Very Happy' and 'Sneaking Kisses' During Pre-Wedding Party: Source
Brooklyn Beckham, Emma Bunton and Nicola Peltz
Baby Spice Celebrates Posh Spice's Son Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding from Afar: 'Love You All Very Much'
natalia bryant
Natalia Bryant Dazzles in Plunging Teal Gown at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding
Image
How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Style Compares to the 1999 Nuptials of His Parents
EXCLUSIVE: Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands in New York as they are spotted out for the first time since their lavish Palm Beach wedding. The happy couple visited a Valentino designer store for fittings before stopping at celeb hotspot Nobu for dinner on Friday. They both went low key casual in jeans for the outing and sported their new wedding rings. Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Ref: SPL5306684 300422 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Hold Hands in New York in First Public Outing Since Getting Married
victoria beckham
Victoria Beckham Shares Never-Seen-Before Photos from Son Brooklyn's Wedding
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England
David and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline