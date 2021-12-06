The actress is joining Bodily in its mission to help normalize experiences in women's maternal health

Brooklyn Decker wants to share her postpartum secret with you: "boob clouds."

The Grace and Frankie actress has teamed up with Bodily, a resource for all things women's bodies and maternal health, for a new edition of their best-selling Everything Bra, All-In Panty and Cozy Socks. The bra, which is designed with a lactation consultant in order to optimize breast health, is "so gentle it's like wearing boob clouds," explains Decker.

Decker, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Clay by Brooklyn Decker collaboration, "I believe so strongly in Bodily's mission that I became an investor in the company very early. I connected to their goal of supporting women in their postpartum birth recovery after my own very standard, yet very challenging recovery."

The actress, who is mom to son Hank, 6, and daughter Stevie, 4 next month, with husband Andy Roddick, has been candid in the past about the difficulties of her own postpartum experience, which included suffering from mastitis (the inflammation of breast tissue).

"I was shocked to find out there wasn't a resource for research-backed information and thoughtful products to help my healing process. I got very sick with mastitis 8 months postpartum simply because I was wearing the wrong bra. If only Bodily had been available then!" she says.

For the collaboration, Decker reimagined the Bodily pieces in a rosy pink palette. The bra, which can be worn 24/7 and is crafted for women to wear throughout pregnancy and all stages of nursing, is made of the same soft and stretchy micromodal fabric as the underwear, which is high-waisted and ultra-cozy. The Cozy Socks live up to their name: made of cotton and featuring foam treads, they're made to accommodate swelling. All three pieces are available as a bundle or individually.

"Postpartum or not, you'll live in this set," says the model. "Do it for the boob clouds."

Bodily will donate 5 percent of the proceeds of the bra, panty 3-pack, socks and each set to 4Kira4Moms, which "advocates for improved maternal health policies and regulations" and aims to "provide peer support" to families of victims of maternal mortality, according to their website.

"In May 2016 my wife, Kira, and I were preparing for a routine c-section. That routine turned to a crisis when her complaints of severe pain were egregiously ignored for over 10 hours. One year after her passing, I founded 4Kira4Moms, Inc. to sound the alarm as a voice for the voiceless on a mission to eradicate mortality in our nation," Charles Johnson, the founder of 4Kira4Moms, tells PEOPLE.

Brooklyn Decker Bodily Credit: Bodily

Decker previously teamed up with Bodily for their #MyBodyMyNormal awareness campaign, which aims to normalize various maternal health experiences, from postpartum and breastfeeding to pregnancy loss.

In October, she opened up in an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE about her own postpartum experience, revealing that she was "clotting like crazy."

"You don't actually talk about stitches and bleeding and blistering and the pain of breastfeeding and the pain of vaginal recovery," the actress and activist said. "I was clotting like crazy … The nurse said to me, 'As long as they're not bigger than a golf ball, you're fine.' And they came close, but they never got bigger than a golf ball."

"But her letting me know that little piece of information was so helpful because when I went home I could monitor that experience," Decker added. "But the amount of blood after was really shocking, and for some reason, we shy away from the difficult conversations around pregnancy, pregnancy loss, childbirth, recovery, all of it."