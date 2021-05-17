Brooklyn Decker and husband Andy Roddick are parents to daughter Stevie, 3, and son Hank, 5

Brooklyn Decker Shares Rare Photo of Son Hank, 5, in Celebration of His Preschool Graduation

Brooklyn Decker can't believe how fast her little boy is growing up!

On Monday, the model, 34, posted a sweet photo of her son Hank, 5, to Instagram in honor of his preschool graduation.

In the family photo, Decker and husband Andy Roddick, 38, stand behind Hank as he sports his mint green graduation outfit, complete with a matching green face mask. Roddick and Decker are also parents to daughter Stevie, 3, who was not pictured in the photo.

"I rarely share family stuff because I don't know... I make weird choices but oh my goodness we have a preschool graduate. 😭," the mom of two captioned the post.

Last November, Decker and Roddick celebrated another special milestone — Stevie's third birthday!

To celebrate the special occasion, the retired tennis player dressed up as Cinderella while little Stevie wore a Princess Elsa dress from Frozen.

"She has these grown adults wrapped around her tiny little finger. This is 3 🎉," Decker shared on Instagram, posting photos of other family members in princess costumes.

Last year, Decker's mom Tessa hilariously requested that the couple give her more grandkids in a comment on one of Decker's Instagram posts.

At the time, the Grace and Frankie actress shared a snapshot of Roddick reading by a roaring fireplace and captioned it, "It's like he's TRYING to seduce me."

Decker's mom reacted to the caption in a comment that read, "Yes!! More grand babies please?? ❤️," as spotted by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.