Brooklyn Decker Reveals the Uncomfortable Task She Asked a Friend to Do Right After Childbirth

"I need someone to take in what's happening down there," Brooklyn Decker recalls after giving birth

Brooklyn Decker is shouting out a loyal friend for helping her out with an uncomfortable task after childbirth.

In this week's episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, the 34-year-old reveals the job she asked one of her friends to do after she gave birth to her first child. Decker is mom to son Hank, 6, and daughter Stevie, 4, with husband Andy Roddick.

"My best friend came that day [I had my son] and she at that point had not had children. And I'm like 'Jen, I can't look at [my vagina] because I think it'll traumatize me forever but I need someone to take in what's happening down there,' " she tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE.

"And I took her to the bathroom and I literally bent over and had my best friend just take a physical record of what was going on so someone could tell me what was happening. Because so many people had commented on like stitches and this and that," recalls Decker, who has teamed up with Bodily, a resource for all things women's bodies and maternal health.

"And she's like, 'Okay, yep it's seared in my brain. There's a physical record.' And yes, now she has to carry that with her the rest of her life. That's friendship right there," she says.

Elsewhere in the episode, Decker speaks candidly about her difficult postpartum recovery, telling Ruderman about having blood clots and bleeding nipples among other things.

"The clots started to come. And my mom, being a nurse, but not labor and delivery, was like, 'This is in any other circumstance not normal,' " recalls Decker. "I'm seeing them in the toilet, I'm seeing them in the diaper mesh short pad ice pack situation that's all layered under them. The nurse came in and saw them and she goes, 'These are totally normal. If they get bigger than a golf ball, call me.' "

The 12-episode weekly Me Becoming Mom podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.