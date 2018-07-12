Brooklyn Decker Says Going from One to Two Children Is 'Utterly Exhausting' But 'Wonderful'

Brooklyn Decker is still learning the ropes as a mother of two.

The Grace and Frankie star, 31, and husband Andy Roddick are parents to daughter Stevie, 7 months, and son Hank, 2½ — and the proud mom is loving every moment, despite the challenges.

“It’s utterly exhausting. But wonderful. It’s so much fun, and every cliché is true. Every cliché in the book that they say,” Decker told PEOPLE Wednesday at the launch of her Finery app in Culver City, California.

She adds, “It’s the most beautiful thing in the world. It’s the most exhausting thing in the world. It’s the most fulfilling thing in the world. All of that is true. It’s wonderful.”

Brooklyn Decker Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Although Hank had a bit of an adjustment period after his baby sister was born (“He was kind of a dick to Mommy,” Decker jokes), he “totally gets” the situation now, she says.

“He was like, ‘No, Mommy, I want Daddy,’ ” recalls the actress and entrepreneur. “He definitely had a little bit of an aversion to me, which makes sense because I was giving him significantly less time than normal, but he’s such a good big brother.”

“I’m here in L.A., my family’s in North Carolina, so I get a video yesterday of him kissing the baby‘s toes,” she shares. “It’s so sweet. He’s really sweet, very loving.”

Hank is super into books at the moment (including The Snail and the Whale and The Day the Crayons Quit) — and Decker says her kids have been enjoying play dates with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s son Miles Theodore, 6 weeks, and daughter Luna Simone, 2.

And she and Roddick, 35, won’t push their kids into either of their professions (i.e., tennis or modeling/acting). “Hopefully he’s, like, a doctor,” Decker says of Hank. “Hopefully he has some career stability, unlike his father and me. No, I think both of us, all we want for our children is to have a stable job and income.”