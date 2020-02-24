Brooklyn Decker Hilariously Responds to Her Mom Requesting More Grandkids from Her, Andy Roddick

Image zoom Brooklyn Decker (R) and Andy Roddick Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

It sounds like Brooklyn Decker‘s family might be complete!

The Grace and Frankie star, 32, made her distaste for anything to the contrary (at least where her own mama is concerned) known on Instagram over the weekend, after first posting a snapshot of husband Andy Roddick reading by a roaring fireplace and captioning it, “It’s like he’s TRYING to seduce me.”

Decker’s mom Tessa saw an opportunity, dropping a comment that read, “Yes!! More grand babies please👶🏼❤️,” as spotted by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

The actress — who already shares 2-year-old daughter Stevie and 4-year-old son Hank with her retired tennis player husband, 37 — hilariously responded, “Ew mom.”

On the post from Comments by Celebs, she further remarked, “Someone please report my mom she is out of control.”

Decker has been open about the challenges of juggling a career and two kids. And as of July 2018, she was loving every moment, despite the difficult parts.

“It’s utterly exhausting. But wonderful. It’s so much fun, and every cliché is true. Every cliché in the book that they say,” she told PEOPLE that month at the launch of her Finery app in Culver City, California.

Added the star, “It’s the most beautiful thing in the world. It’s the most exhausting thing in the world. It’s the most fulfilling thing in the world. All of that is true. It’s wonderful.”

And as any parent knows, the emotions come in waves. Last May, Decker shared a video that showed her crying after she and Roddick dropped a then-17-month-old daughter Stevie off at school for the first time.

“I just left her to fend for herself!” the actress replied, laughing between tears. “Those toddlers just surrounded her!”

“And she looked ’em all in the face and said, ‘Come at me, yo!’ ” Roddick noted to his wife of 10 years, after which she responded, “Yeah. Okay. I’m good.”

Decker captioned the clip, “I cried. Not as much this time. Two babies in baby school. 😭”