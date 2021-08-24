Brooklyn Decker Jokes Daughter, 3, Was 'Proud of Herself' After Clogging Toilet with Baseball-Size Rock

Brooklyn Decker tells PEOPLE about the time a plumber found a "baseball-sized chunk of quartz" in their toilet thanks to 3-year-old Stevie

Brooklyn Decker has a funny story to illustrate the importance of local home service providers.

The Grace and Frankie actress partnered with Yelp for Make It Happen Day, promoting a $100,000 fund that helps small businesses and consumers across Texas make much-needed repairs after a difficult year.

In a video about the partnership, Decker says she wants to "showcase some of the best local home service providers in the area. You can find everything from someone to reupholster an old chair, to a plumber to come retrieve a giant hunk of quartz that your 3-year-old daughter threw down the toilet without you knowing. True story."

Decker, 34, tells PEOPLE more about that silly scenario.

"Our house can sometimes feel like a terrarium with all the outdoor discoveries that our kids bring inside: sticks, leaves, rocks, the list goes on, so it was completely normal when my 3-year-old Stevie walked by and mumbled something about a rock," says Decker, who also shares son Hank, 5½, with husband Andy Roddick.

"Days pass and the toilet is acting up. It simply will not flush and the water will not go down," she continues. "Our builder friend stopped by to take a look and couldn't figure out the problem so we had to call a professional, a real plumber. The plumber comes in and tries everything, nothing works, so he decides to actually unscrew it from the ground and take it off the floor."

"As he yanks the toilet off the floor, he discovers a baseball-sized chunk of quartz," says Decker. "He starts hysterically laughing which prompts Stevie to walk in and casually say, 'My rock! I put that rock in there.' She was very proud of herself, as was the plumber."

Speaking about teaming up with Yelp, Decker says, "Home renovation and restoration is a passion of mine and I know how exciting, and occasionally stressful, the process can be."