Brooklyn Decker had a hard time parting with her son Hank on his first day of daycare – though the little cutie wasn't quite as torn up about leaving Mom

Brooklyn Decker Has a Mommy Meltdown (and Sobs in Her Car!) After Dropping Son Hank Off at His First Day of Daycare

You say goodbye and I say… don’t go!

Brooklyn Decker had a hard time parting with her son Hank on his first day of daycare – though the little cutie wasn’t quite as torn up about leaving Mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hank’s first day of daycare was the WORST. For me,” wrote the 30-year-old on Instagram. “It was the worst for me. He was completely thrilled. He didn’t even turn to say bye. ‘Peace out, mom.’ ”

Alongside the note, Decker – who is pregnant with her and husband Andy Roddick‘s second child – shared a video of herself after dropping off Hank, who turns 2 next month.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In the clip, Decker sobbed while chatting on the phone and to the off-camera friend filming from the passenger’s seat.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

“It’s horrible,” cried Decker in the clip. “Oh my gosh, he just walked off – he was totally fine!”

As the women in the vehicle and on the phone tried to assuage Decker, she tearfully said, “There was this sweet woman, she just grabbed his hand and was like, ‘Okay,’ and they just walked away.”

The Grace and Frankie star and Roddick‘s second child will be a girl, a new adventure they’re totally ready for.

Of parenting, Decker previously told PEOPLE, “You just have to live it and breathe it, and your kids will learn from that. That’s what my mom did. She was a total badass, and I feel like that’s how you learn as a kid.”

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklyn Decker Talks Epic Chrissy Teigen Playdates