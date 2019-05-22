Brooklyn Decker Breaks Down Again After Dropping Daughter Off at School: 'Are We Bad Parents?'

Brooklyn Decker is dealing with some complex emotions after seeing her 17-month-old daughter Stevie off to school for the first time.

Following the drop-off, Decker shared a video of herself and husband Andy Roddick traveling inside a car, where she was visibly emotional as Roddick asked her how she was doing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Are we bad parents for sending her off?” asked the mother of two, 32 — to which her husband replied, “I would argue that we’re good parents for sending her off.”

“I just left her to fend for herself!” Decker replied, laughing between the tears. “Those toddlers just surrounded her!”

“And she looked ’em all in the face and said, ‘Come at me, yo!’ ” said the retired pro tennis player, after which his wife responded, “Yeah. Okay. I’m good.”

Decker captioned the clip, “I cried. Not as much this time. Two babies in baby school. 😭”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Brooklyn Decker Stands Up to Her Body Shamer: “Children Sucked the Life Out of My Body”

The “this time” Decker refers to is in comparison with an August 2017 incident, when she cried after dropping her now-3½-year-old son Hank off at daycare for the first time.

“Hank’s first day of daycare was the WORST. For me,” wrote the model and actress on Instagram. “He was completely thrilled. He didn’t even turn to say bye. ‘Peace out, Mom.’ “

Alongside the note, Decker shared a video of herself after dropping off Hank, which showed her sobbing while chatting on the phone and to the off-camera friend filming from the passenger’s seat.

“It’s horrible,” cried Decker in the clip. “Oh my gosh, he just walked off — he was totally fine!”

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick Welcome Daughter Stevie

Decker and Roddick, 36, opened up to Architectural Digest in a January feature showing off their new home in Cashiers, North Carolina.

The couple were striving for a homey feeling when they designed their mountain getaway, hoping it would feel inviting to friends and family (and could withstand the naturally messy antics of two little ones!).

“Whenever we have a project, we want you to be able to put your feet on any piece of furniture,” Decker told the publication at the time. “Nothing is precious. Come, relax on the furniture, have a glass of wine, stay forever — that’s the space we wanted to create.”